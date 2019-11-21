Havant RFC delighted with impact of former European Champions Cup player Pozzi

Senior coach Will Knight has paid tribute to the work of fellow coach Andrea Pozzi ahead of Havant's London One South visit to Horsham.

Pozzi has had a major influence, as a player and a coach, since arriving at Hooks Lane during the summer.

The ex-European Champions Cup prop forward helped the Havant pack destroy their Belsize Park opponents up front in the last game.

Pozzi, 31, moved into the area with his work as a community rugby coach with Solent and Southampton Universities.

Last season he played National Two rugby with Bury St Edmunds and previous clubs include Auckland University and Italian clubs L'Aquila and Rovigo.

'Andrea approached the club in the summer wanting to work with us doing his Level 3 coaching award,' said Knight.

'Obviously we were interested in him as a coach and a player because he has been involved in a very good standard of rugby.

'He has been a constant for us and appeared in every game.

'Andrea is technically a fantastic player and impressive scrummager.

'As a coach he is a real student of the set-piece and has helped us completely change things around in this area.

'We are incredibly lucky to have picked him up

'The club is blessed with a lot of good coaches and our forwards are really benefiting from Andrea's partnership with Lewis Osborne.

'They have brought a lot of new ideas and it is important to keep freshening things up.

'Andrea also brings a new level of professionalism to our game analysis.'

The 42-25 win against Belsize Park saw Havant climb back up to third, five points behind leaders Westcombe Park.

Though in mid-table, Horsham are expected to provide a tough examination.

The home team only lost by four points at the leaders in their last game.

'In this league any team can turn you over if you are not on your game,' said Knight.

Rotation of the squad sees Jake Hewett back as scrum half, Sean Shepherd at hooker with Jerome Trail moving to wing forward.

In the three-quarters, wingers James Wise and Scott Morris return to action.