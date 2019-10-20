Havant RFC forced to work hard by London One South strugglers Dartfordians

Havant were made to work hard by bottom of the league Dartfordians before earning their 43-10 London One South win.

Senior coach Will Knight felt it was a good performance, as a sixth league win in seven outings was claimed.

'Dartfordians are a difficult team to break down on their own patch,' said Knight. 'They never stop coming at you and we had to work hard all game.

'In the end we ultimately possessed too much for them and it was a good solid win.'

Joe Moore gave Havant an early lead with a try converted by Jake Reynolds.

By half-time the visitors had opened up a 22-10 lead with two more tries and a penalty.

Scott Morris scored with a fantastic solo effort and Wayne Dugan finished off a lovely set piece move on the stroke of half-time

In the second half Sean Shepherd grabbed a brace of ties with Scott Morris also scoring his second try.

Petersfield had to win ugly to overcome hosts Fordingbridge 30-24 in the Hampshire Premier contest.

It all looked simple in the opening half as the visitors ran in three tries, two from full back Tom Land and another from winger Alastair Sheldon.

Nick Blumlein kicked a conversion and a penalty, taking 'Field's tally to 20 points at the break.

Two quick tries for ‘Bridge at the start of the second half, one converted, changed the complexion of the match as the comfortable cushion was reduced to just three points.

The scrappy pattern of the game continued with ‘Bridge going in for the kill.

Despite the pressure, it was the visitors who scored next as the final quarter commenced.

A lineout secured outside the ‘Bridge 22 commenced a maul that didn’t so much roll as run through the home defence, eventually depositing Jackson Clark over the linee. Blumlein added the extras.

The home side again reduced the deficit before Blumlein kicked a last-minute penalty.

Fareham Heathens suffered a 34-22 defeat at Havant II.

