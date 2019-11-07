Havant RFC ‘possess the weapons’ to beat title rivals

Will Knight insists there is no fear in the Havant ranks as they visit London One South title-chasing rivals Camberley.

The hosts have the incentive of knowing a win will see them leapfrog Havant into second place.

The senior coach believes it is the type of game his team relish.

'This is a tough, tough game,' said Knight.

'But it is the sort of occasion the players are in the game for.

'They see it as a chance to pit themselves up against the top players.

'We will back ourselves and are not going there to roll over and give them the points.

'Camberley are one of the favourites to win the league and everything so far suggests that is quite likely.

'Though we sit above them, that is only down to our few extra bonus points.

'They are a good side but, then again, so are we.

'Camberley play a different style but we possess the weapons to give them problems.

'It should be one heck of a game.'

The visitors expect to have the luxury of fielding a relatively settled side.

Dan Munden, previously in impressive form, returns to take his place in the back-row following injury.

The visitors make just one change in the three-quarters with Ben Chambers replacing James Wise on the wing.

Scrum half Wes Dugan re-appears amongst the replacements.

'We will be looking to take the game to Camberley,' said Knight.

'The key to being successful will be how well we put our game plan into action.

'Defensively we are quite solid and also possess a lot of firepower in attack.'

Havant seek a fourth successive win which could see them overtake Westcombe Park at the top.

Havant II welcome Hampshire Premier leaders Alton to Hooks Lane (3pm).

The visitors are unbeaten but Havant have only lost once in the league this season.

