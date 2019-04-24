Havant’s Kye Stevens living MMA dream after winning second amateur title 

Kye Stevens is living the dream after claiming his second title in as many months.

The Havant ace clinched the Victory Fights amateur welterweight belt on Saturday after blitzing his way past Henry Grimble in the first round.

Stevens, who trains at Fratton’s Gym 01, recorded his fifth successive knockout victory at Brighton's Hilton Metropole and extended his record to 5-1.

It comes after the former Warblington School pupil won the Shock N Awe strap in devastating fashion at Portsmouth Guildhall last month.

Stevens yet again displayed the devastating power he possesses against Grimble.

And having lost his debut in November 2017, he’s delighted with the progress he’s made.

‘It was quite a fast start and I stuck to the game plan,’ said Stevens.

‘We went to the ground and he tried to lock submissions on me when I was on top, so I stood up and got out of it.

‘He tried to catch me with either a kneebar or an armbar but I managed to get out of it.

‘He tried to take me down and we ended up against the fence but as soon as we separated I found my rhythm.

‘It was the same old, same old when I was throwing punches and hoped to knock him out.

‘It always seems to happen like that. There were few points in the fight when we were in the centre of the cage and exchanged shots.

‘I felt comfortable then and the first time I dropped him was in the centre of the cage.

'I threw a quick combination and don’t have to rely on getting to the fence to finish opponents.

‘I executed the game plan really well and was really happy with the performance – it went exactly how I wanted it to go.

‘It’s a great feeling to have won two titles. When I think back to when I made my debut, I thought “I’m in for it here”.

‘But 16 months later I’ve won two titles and it’s a bit of a dream come true.

‘It’s all happened really quickly and I’m really happy how things have gone. I’ve just got to keep working hard.’

Stevens aims to turn professional at the start of next year.

Before then, he's looking to defend his Shock N Awe title at the promotion’s 10th anniversary on October 19.

But Stevens could return to the cage sooner than that.

He added: ‘Hopefully I’ll have one or two more amateur fights before the end of the year then I’ll look at the pro ranks.

‘There’s a show in York on July 6 and I’m thinking about putting my name forward for that one.

‘I’m still buzzing from the weekend and maybe will have a long summer off then get back to it around October time.

‘On the other hand, I want to get in there as soon as possible and keep developing.

‘In October, I'm definitely looking to defend my title at Shock N Awe 30. That’s why I’m always saying the beginning of next year I’ll go pro.

‘People say you haven’t won a title unless you defend it so I’m looking to defend it at the end of the year.’