Kye Stevens is aiming to continue his knockout streak at Victory Fights 4.

The Havant welterweight returns to the cage against Henry Grimble at Brighton’s Hilton Metropole on Saturday night.

Stevens, who trains at Fratton’s Gym 01, is aiming for a fifth successive finish inside the distance.

The 4-1 charge has put all of his opponents to the sword within two rounds since losing on his amateur debut.

The former Warblington School pupil defeated Kieran O’Shea via head kick to win the Shock N Awe title at Portsmouth Guildhall last month.

And Stevens is targeting a similar performance against Grimble.

He said: ‘I was over the moon after my last fight – I was really happy with the finish.

‘Hopefully it will be the same result this time around

‘I just want to keep this knockout streak carrying on.

‘It really does just give you confidence when you get a knockout victory and you just feel like it’s going to keep happening.

‘I’ve also had such a good training camp. Where I’ve gone from one camp straight into the next one, it’s another confidence boost.

‘There’s been no time off for me really. Coming into this fight, my confidence levels are sky high.’

Grimble (1-1) represents a tough challenge for Stevens.

The Mavericks MMA talent has been training in the sport for longer and is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt.

Stevens, however, insists he’ll stick to his game plan and not play into Grimble’s hands.

He added: ‘I know Grimble has fought a few times on Shock N Awe and he’s going to be a tough opponent.

‘I believe he’s a jiu-jitsu grappler and has got his purple belt.

‘But I’m just going to stick to my game plan and hopefully finish.

‘We train for everything anyway so wherever the fight goes I’ll be prepared.

‘I’m not going to make it harder for myself by playing his game. I’ll stick to my game plan.

‘You’ve got to be out of your comfort zone. Obviously, I was well out of my depth on my debut loss but the next two opponents were making their debuts.

‘This guy has had around the same number of fights as me, has more experience in the gym and it’s all about getting out of your comfort zone.

‘But I am confident and feel good.’