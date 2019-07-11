Have your say

Jamie Wilson put together four outstanding victories to win the Under-21 Stars of the Future tournament at Dunstable Snooker Club.

The 15-year-old talent, from Havant, beat champions from Scotland and Wales on the venue’s professional-standard tables.

It showed that six weeks practising on his own Star table at Waterlooville Sports Bar has certainly sharpened his game.

Wilson was rewarded for his efforts with a trophy and two backstage passes for the 19.com English Open final in Crawley in October.

‘It was a brilliant day,’ said the teenager.

Wilson overcame Welsh star Dylan Emery, who won the 2017 IBSF World Under-16 Championship in Russia, 4-1 in the final.

Earlier, he clawed back a 3-1 deficit to see off Harlow-based Jack Haley 4-3.

Following a 4-2 success over former Scottish under-16 champion Liam Graham, Wilson beat Alex Clenshaw, another Harlow potter, 4-3.

Premier Junior Tour player Clenshaw had forced a decider with a 105 break.

Winning the high-quality event hosted by snookerfans.co.uk was a major boost for Wilson ahead of his debut on the national under-21 circuit.

‘It’s made me more confident about the Premier Junior Tour,’ he said.

‘It was a lovely table to play on and it’s one of the best clubs I’ve played at.’

Two days later, Wilson knocked in breaks of 53, 46 and 43 to win the top group in the Monday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Billy Reid, receiving a 40-point handicap start, was the only player to beat the division one leader on his Star table.

The in-form Aaron Wilson was undefeated in the second of the three five-man groups and climbed to fifth in the top flight.

Ryan Kneller heads division two from Finn Kirby and Tyler Rodgers by the slim margin of one frame.

Former junior pool champion Keira Hiscock took the honours in the third group.

Thomas Sharp has taken a two-point lead at the top of the Wednesday Junior Snooker League.

Tyler Mack heads division two going into the second half of the 20-week season.

And newcomer Sid Savage proved he’s got an eye for a pot by taking the honours in the second group in the Junior Pool League on the head-to-head rule from the impressive Jake Daffin.

Defending champion Rhys Pearce stretched his division one lead over Jayden Brookes to 5.5 points.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30-6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30-6.30pm every Thursday.