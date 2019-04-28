Have your say

Chairman Derek Pope is expected to name the Hawks’ new manager in the next few days.

The club are keen to appoint a replacement as soon as possible after parting company with Lee Bradbury last week.

The ex-Pompey striker’s seven-year reign in charge of the Westleigh Park outfit ended hours after the Easter Monday defeat at Aldershot.

Former Sutton United boss Paul Doswell, who resigned from his U’s role earlier this month, and Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood have both been linked.

Ian Baird is another name that has been mentioned to make a potential return to the club.

The 55-year-old is currently head coach at Sutton – where he worked alongside Doswell – and spent three years in charge of the Hawks from 2004.

But caretaker manager Shaun Gale has ruled himself out of the running to take on the role permanently once again.

He had a successful stint as manager between 2007-2012 and took charge of the Hawks’ final two games of the season following Bradbury’s departure.

But Gale is now uncertain over his future at the club, with a new manager likely to be named next week.

‘I had my time as manager and it is not for me,' said Gale.

‘Altogether I have been with the club for 19 years and Lee brought me back on board when he became the boss.

‘I will be guided by the club and what they want to do.

‘You never know what might happen because new people coming in will have their own ideas and own staff.

‘There are lots of other things I am involved with at the club, so we will just have to wait and see.’

Relegated Hawks signed off their one-season stay in the National League with a 2-0 defeat at home to Barnet on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, not for the first time this season, they paid the price for poor defending.

On 48 minutes, a deflected shot fell to Cheye Alexande in the area and he volleyed his shot through the goalkeeper's legs.

Barnet then sealed the win 20 minutes from time when Jack Barham prodded home at the far post.

That came just four days after they retained the Hampshire Senior Cup by defeating Basingstoke Town.

And caretaker boss Gale was disappointed they failed to finish a testing campaign with a victory.

He added: ‘The game typified our season.

‘We have scored as many goals as the teams at the top of the league.

'Unfortunately, though, we have given away far too many soft goals at poor times.

'We did that again today and it is a key factor in us being relegated.

‘Our first-half performance was good, I couldn't fault the effort of the players.

‘We just lacked a bit of quality when we needed it.'