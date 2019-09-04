Havant & Waterlooville swoop for former Southampton striker ahead of National League South clash with Hungerford Town

Have your say

The Hawks have boosted their firepower with the loan signing of former Southampton striker Ryan Seager.

The 23-year-old joins from National League outfit Yeovil Town on a deal until January.

Ryan Seager celebrates scoring for MK Dons against AFC Wimbledon in 2017. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

And he is drafted straight into Paul Doswell’s squad for tonight’s National League South clash with Hungerford Town at Westleigh Park (7.45pm).

The Hawks are short of options up front – with strikers Alfie Rutherford and Danny Kedwell dogged by injury since the start of the season.

Makeshift forward Roarie Deacon had deputised impressively until limping out of Saturday’s 3-0 win over Oxford City.

Now Seager, who joined Yeovil from Southampton in January, arrives – determined to breathe new life into his career.

He said: ‘I’m excited because I haven’t played regular football for a while.

‘Hopefully I can make an impact here and help the club win promotion back to the National League.’

Seager spent 15 years with Southampton – starting in the youth ranks in 2004 before signing his first senior deal in 2013.

He made one first-team appearance, climbing off the bench to replace Shane Long in an FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace in 2015.

Since then he has had loan spells with Crewe, MK Dons, Yeovil and Ditch side Telstar before joining the Glovers permanently.

Hawks boss Doswell added: ‘I have tracked Ryan’s career and progress since he was doing well at Southampton.

‘Ryan got a very good loan move into League One with MK Dons and then subsequently Crewe.

‘Unfortunately he picked up a knee injury when he went to Crewe and went to Holland last year to play in the second division and did very well.

‘Signing for Yeovil hasn’t quite worked out for him yet.

‘But I know him and I know how he wants to play. He’s a goalscorer.

‘When games are tight, he’s a fantastic fox-in-the-box-type striker.’