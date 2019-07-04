Havant welterweight Kye Stevens bids to finish amateur MMA career in style

Have your say

Kye Stevens is aiming to sign off his amateur career in style on Saturday.

The Havant welterweight looks set for his final fight in the unpaid ranks against Krystian Kurzydlak at Almighty Fighting Championship 13 in York.

Stevens, who trains at Fratton’s Gym 01, has earmarked turning professional at Shock N Awe 30 inside Portsmouth Guildhall in October.

The former Warblington School pupil has racked up an amateur record of 5-1, with all of his victories coming inside the distance, while he holds both the Shock N Awe and Victory Fights 170lb titles.

He’s in for a tough scrap against the unbeaten Kurzydlak, though.

Stevens is expecting a high-octane battle – but believes he can deliver another knockout success.

He said: ‘I’ve never been so excited for a fight.

‘I’m buzzing after my last fight in April. I didn’t expect to be having this one – I thought it wouldn't be until Shock N Awe.

‘I’ve had no time off, really. It’s been fight after fight and that’s good because you want to be ready all of the time.

‘I feel good going into this fight and confident.

‘I’ll be looking for the early knockout. I won't rush it but hopefully I get a knockout win.

‘It looks like I’ll be making my pro debut in October. My coach Brian (Adams) and we were trying to find an opponent in the top 10 of the rankings.

‘We messaged the guys at three, seven and 10 but none wanted to take the fight.

‘We had no choice and thought we’d look at my pro debut.

‘Unless another opponent comes up, which I highly doubt, this will be my last amateur fight.’

Stevens was supposed to face Danny Sharpe (4-1) but he pulled out last week.

However, Kurzydlak – who has three submissions victories and one knockout success on his record – will still be a difficult proposition.

Stevens added: ‘It's a tough test but it will be the same game plan and I’m looking forward to it.

‘I’m still going to try to knock him out but I’ll have to be on the ball if the fight goes to the ground because he’s got a deadly ground game.’