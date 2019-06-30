An outstanding bowling display from Fraser Hay helped Portsmouth get their Southern League division one promotion bid back on track.

Hay took figures of four for 38 took four wickets as the home side beat Sarisbury Athletic by 51 runs at St Helen’s.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Portsmouth soon found themselves in big trouble.

William Smitherman was out with just eight runs on the board before Jack Marston's side slipped to 93 for five.

However, James Christian (31) and Alex Hammond (41 not out) provided a late recovery which saw Portsmouth finish on 174 for nine.

Hay then claimed the scalps of Sarisbury’s top-three batsmen as the visitors also struggled at the crease.

Dangerman Tom Nightingale looked ominous scoring 36 off 46 balls before Henry Woolf found an edge to dismiss him.

Jordan Wright (24) offered some late resistance but Sarisbury were bowled out for 123.

Meanwhile, in the premier division, Hilio de Abreu hit 28 fours in a magnificent century as Burridge fought out a draw against reigning champions St Cross Symondians.

Richard Lock (69), Azimunnoor Chowdhury and Kieran Geyle (both 53) helped the hosts set an impressive target of 351 runs from 60.3 overs.

The game ended with St Cross Symondians on 260 for seven.

Havant produced another disappointing batting display in their draw against Hampshire Academy.

Jeremy Bulled (35) and Siviwe Gidana (31) top scored as the home side were bowled out for 166.

Richard Hindley (four for 31) and Christopher Morgan (four for 31) were the pick of the hosts’ bowlers, with the Academy finishing 17 runs short with seven wickets down.

Resurgent Waterlooville notched a third successive division win with a 59-run success at Hartley Wintney.

Opting to bat first, Jon Hudson (124 not out) showed all his quality and experience by batting through the innings for an unbeaten century.

Alex Shephard (49) and Cole Abrahams (43) also weighed in as the Recreation Ground outfit posted a target of 264.

Max Goddard was in barnstorming form with the ball, picking xxup bowling figures of three for 11 to as Hartley Wintney were skittled out for 205.