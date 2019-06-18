Head to Victory to give bowls a go - Portsmouth club keen to bring more people in to try sport

Have your say

Victory are calling for people to give bowls a try

The Portsmouth club are offering the chance to have a go – free of charge.

Victory has more than 500 members and provides a relaxing and comfortable air-conditioned venue for indoor bowls, cabarets and quiz nights.

They also have a well-stocked, low-cost bar and a seating area where you can enjoy tea, coffee and cake.

Throughout July and August they will be holding free bowling sessions for all ages.

A qualified coach will be there to assist everyone who attends.

All equipment will be provided at no cost – only some flat-soled shoes are required to give indoor bowling a go.

The objective of the game is fairly simple, just bowl a wood which has a bias on one side and get it as close as you can to the white ball – the jack.

Bring some friends and the Victory club session will last up to two hours.

People who attend can then sit back and enjoy tea, coffee and cakes.

The maximum number of people per session is 24.

To register interest or for further information contact Alan Taw on (023) 9265 4320.

The club is based on Alex Way, just off Northern Parade.

Victory have had both junior and senior players selected to represent their country and are always well represented in national and county competitions.