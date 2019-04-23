Heat is on at Havant parkrun with scorching times set as temperatures soar over Easter weekend

It felt like summer running with the warm Easter weekend heating things up at Havant parkrun on Saturday.

The course was looking great and the volunteers ensured everyone enjoyed their morning outing at Staunton Country Park.

Havant parkrun volunteers. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (200419-10)

Will Henderson was in the mood for a quick run as he led the way and set an impressive new personal best time of 17min 18sec.

It was only his sixth parkrun and his fastest time overall so far is a 16.54 clocking along the promenade in Southsea.

Kirsty Aked, of Denmead Striders, has been in superb form throughout the year so far and she finished first lady on Saturday with a good time of 20.16 which is just two seconds outside her personal best for the course.

It was a busy morning with 291 finishers which is the biggest total since January.

The 315th Queen Elizabeth parkrun saw 167 finishers with Claire True finishing first lady and a new personal best of 23.16 for junior 11-14 age group runner Clara Jackson in second position.

Andrea Budden completed her 100th parkrun to join the milestone club.

Mike Newnham, of Gosport Road Runners, had an excellent run as he finished second with a new personal best time of 19.37.

It was the 155th Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun and 292 people completed the course around the lake.

Andy Wheeler finished first with Gary Armstrong second after his good run out in the blazing heat of the Maidenhead 10 race in Berkshire on Good Friday with his Denmead Striders club-mates Adam Chant, Matthew Madill and Lisa-Marie Peckover.

Claire East had a good run at Lakeside as she finished first lady with a new personal best of 21.42.

Harrison Moore led the way at Fareham parkrun with a new personal best time of 18.53 as 340 people completed the course. First-timer Laura de Lisle finished first lady (21.45).

Elena Newell did her 50th parkrun and it was a double celebration as she got a new personal best of 27.46.

Vernon Wilde joined the 100 milestone club with an outing at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun on Saturday. Sarah Northcott and Mike Edwards both did their 50th parkruns.

Adam Barlow led the way at Southsea parkrun as he managed to finish in 16.36 pushing a double buggy. Emma Jolley finished first lady in 18.41 as 554 people completed event number 293.