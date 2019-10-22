Heather Batten continues incredible goalscoring run as Fareham romp to another victory

HEATHER Batten continued her remarkable start to the season with another goal blitz as Fareham Ladies extended their 100 per cent record.

Batten struck four times in a 7-1 thumping of previously unbeaten Lewes, taking her tally to 17 in just five games.

Following Southampton’s loss, Fareham are now three points clear at the top of Division 3B of the South League.

Fareham’s afternoon started badly when captain Lydia Rowswell injured her ankle in the opening three minutes, forcing her to watch the remainder of the game from the touchline.

But Laura Pendleton opened the scoring soon after with the first of six Fareham goals from penalty corners.

Seven minutes later another Pendleton penalty corner was deflected in by Batten, who beat two defenders on her way to her second goal on 21 minutes.

Another slick penalty corner move involving Pendleton and Batten ended with the ball being passed out to Hannah Simon who finished well from just inside the 'D' for a 4-0 interval lead.

After Laura Molloy had reduced the arrears. Sian Edwards finished off another penalty corner routine.

Batten struck twice more in the 68th and 69th minutes, deflecting in shots from Pendleton following penalty corners.

This Saturday Fareham face an Old Georgians side whose unbeaten record was ended with a 5-1 loss at Havant.

