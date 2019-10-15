Heather Batten takes tally to 13 goals in four games as Fareham Ladies win again

Heather Batten maintained her sparkling start to the new season as Fareham Ladies won again.

She took her tally to 13 goals in just four matches with a double strike in a 3-0 success at Horsham 2nds.

Having bagged five-goal hauls in two of her previous three outings, Batten needed just six minutes to open the scoring from Kiera Denham's pass.

Five minutes before half-time Laura Pendelton’s shot from a penalty corner was stopped by the keeper, but Batten scored the rebound.

The early part of the second half was dictated by Horsham, but keeper Chelsea Evans dealt well with several attempts. When she was beaten, Tara Lemon's goal-line clearance helped preserve the clean sheet.

Having soaked up this pressure, Fareham wrapped up their latest win through a Lydia Jackson strike. Twisting and turning, she left the keeper stranded before scoring with a composed reverse finish - her first goal in a league game.