Have your say

Will Henderson and Paul Wheeler led the charge in difficult conditions at Southsea parkrun on Saturday.

The duo finished first and second and managed quick times given it was quite a strong breeze on the return leg back from the Eastney side of the seafront.

Will Henderson finished in first position at Southsea parkrun. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (160619-9)

Henderson clocked 17min 35sec while Portsmouth Triathletes’ Wheeler finished in 17.51 which was a new personal best.

Run director Kev Budd and the team of volunteers who ensured it was a fantastic show for the 301st event with 396 finishers.

Cassie Thorp, Emma Jolley, Hollie Smith and Emily Newton all ran good times in the conditions.

At Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun it was the 163rd event with Denmead’s Patrick Stephenson finishing first in 18.02.

Julie Humphries finished first lady in a time of 20.44.

Emily Ewens completed her 100th parkrun.

The 172nd Fareham parkrun saw 288 people complete at Cams Hall Estate.

Neil Masson, of Fareham Crusaders, ran his 100th parkrun.

Tom North finished first at Lee-on-the-Solent parkun with a time of 18.14.

Maria Millican finished first lady in 21.32.

In total 495 people completed the seafront course which starts at Marine Parade East.

It was the 116th Whiteley parkrun and David Coak led the way with a time of 16.59.

This was just one second outside his course personal best.

Karen Rushton finished first lady with a time of 21.21 as 228 people completed the course.

James Yeo and Gary Wiles both joined the 100 milestone club.

Talented Havant junior runner Alfie Moth finished first in the 370th Havant parkrun with Marjorie Huet-Martin finishing first lady for the sixth week in a row.

Serena Porter and Mark Bicknell both completed their century of parkruns.

Steve Masterson led the way at Queen Elizabeth parkrun with a fast time for the hilly course of 18.08.

Ryan Whatling and Mike Newnham got new personal bests of 19.19 and 19.33 respectively.

Junior runner Clara Jackson finished first female with a time of 24.00.

In total 105 people completed event number 323.