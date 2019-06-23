Have your say

The Southern Cable Series wakeboarding event provided some eye-catching competition in Hilsea.

Crowds flocked to South Coast Wakepark for the impressive show.

Despite difficult weather conditions all regions of southern England were represented in the wakeboard competition.

Tour organisers and co-owners of South Coast Wakepark, Stuart Walsh and Andy Aung, were really pleased to see so many people taking part and making the journey from around the country.

Walsh said: ‘We felt proud that people travelled from all over the country to take part in such a great event.

‘More than 50 riders travelled to compete against each other and local brands got behind the event to offer exclusive prizes to winning categories.’

Professional athlete Jonty Green coached all riders during the day, offering advice and tuition, then took his seat on the judges panel as competitors hit the water and battled it out, showing their tricks to impress and gain points.

The Southern Cable Series Tour was set up by Walsh and Aung to provide a competition platform for amateur and professional wakeboarders to compete against each other in a friendly, fun environment.

The Tour is in its second year and more and more wake parks are getting involved to take part and put the fun back into fitness.

It shows the sport is becoming increasingly popular with lots going on around the south.

Hilsea’s watersports centre offers wakeboard and stand-up paddle boarding which is great for youth activity and provides a superb active community.

Tour sponsor Exodus clothing are delighted to be helping to grow the sport.

Other tour sponsors also involved are local brand Island Feather from Southsea, The Board Basement and Double Up Wakeboards.

South Coast Wakepark started in 2015.

They have an awesome range of equipment and hire gear from leading brands including Slingshot, Jobe, 21Scars and their own warm, dry male and female changing rooms.

Spectators and participants can enjoy coffee, tea and hot chocolate as well as cold drinks and snacks.

They are an affiliated club to the British Waterski and Wakeboard Federation, with all staff and procedures adhering to their high standards.