Tim Vail was delighted with the success of the England Squash Silver event on the south coast.

Matches were held across three venues – Lee-on-the-Solent, HMS Temeraire and Portsmouth Grammar School.

Sam Todd, black shorts, takes on Ben Smith in the semi-finals of the England tournament at Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

It was a big event with 207 juniors competing across three days.

Lee captain and director of squash and racketball Vail said: ‘It was a very successful well run tournament. It was great to have the use of such great courts. This was the fourth silver event of the season and the first on the south coast.

‘Matches started on Friday night for the age groups with larger draws. Saturday we used all three venues and then the top eight of all age groups moved to Lee-on-the-Solent for the semi-finals and finals on the Sunday. We had local players in the semis and finals.’

Players from the area really made their mark on the competition with some excellent performances, competing so strongly and showing why they are among the nation’s top squash juniors.

Vail added: ‘Hattie Broadbridge lost to number one seed Fearne Copley, from Yorkshire 3-0. George Griffiths upset the seeding and beat current England under-11 number one Dylan Kalar in the final 3-1. Great athleticism was shown by both players but George managed to hit the better length to win the match and his first silver event.

‘Alex Broadbridge is the current English Boys’ Under-13 champion and his opponent did well to get to the final but Alex proved too strong for Dylan Roberts winning 3-1. Alex represented England in the five nations championship last month where England retained the title.

‘Amelie Haworth won the girls’ under 15 title beating Alyx Kelleher the welsh number one, 3-0 in the final. Amelie is off this week to represent England in the European Team Championships.’