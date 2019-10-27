Honours even in historic first Hampshire League game under lights at Petersfield

Honours ended even as Petersfield and Havant II fought out a 17-17 draw in the home side’s first ever Hampshire Premier game under floodlights.

The contest between the third and fourth-placed teams at Penns Place was played in front of a large, vociferous crowd on Friday night.

For braving strong winds and a constant drizzle, supporters were rewarded with a tense and exciting match.

Field had the best of the weather in the first half and took a fifth minute lead as inside centre Greg Jansen crashed over for the opening try.

The conversion, just to the right of the posts was a formality for stand-off Nick Blumlein.

The game continued in the same pattern and Field doubled their tally after the forwards drove over.

Number eight Harley Orr, carrying the ball at the back of the rolling maul, secured an easy score and Blumlein added the extras.

Havant hit back to score a converted try five minutes into the second quarter.

The second half was one of frustration for Field.

Despite Havant having the wind advantage, it was the home side that dominated possession and territory.

Unfortunately for Field, the Havant defence was imperious and their efforts, allied with a lack of accuracy at crucial moments, restricted the home side to a single penalty at the start of the half.

Punts down the pitch, meant to keep the Field defence turning, were expertly fielded with the rain lashing into their faces by left wing Jay Bremnerand fullback Will Mathews and returned at pace.

Field thought they had crossed the line on two occasions only to be denied.

Havant, meanwhile, were more ruthless - scoring a converted try and penalty on their rare visits to the Field 22 to bring parity to the score.

The final quarter was dominated by Field but without reward.

In London 3 South West, Gosport & Fareham suffered a disappointing 18-15 home defeat to Warlingham.

Fareham Heathens slipped to a 34-7 Hampshire Premier defeat against unbeaten Sandown & Shanklin.

Southsea Nomads were awarded a home walkover against New Milton & District, who failed to raise a team.