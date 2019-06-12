Hudson hoping Waterlooville can get on a roll after important step forward

Have your say

Jon Hudson has already shown that he will have a key role to play in Waterlooville’s fight to maintain their Southern League division two status.

The experienced all-rounder produced a match-winning performance at Basingstoke & North Hants to earn Ville their first win of the season.

Hudson starred with bat and ball as Ville secured a six-wicket win.

When the North Hampshire side elected to bat first Hudson helped reduce them to 18 for five, taking three wickets for 19 runs in his 10 overs.

When Ville were set a target of 149 for eight, Hudson made sure there were no batting disasters.

He finished unbeaten on 55 runs in a second wicket partnership of 75 runs with Alex Shepherd (37).

The key man is confident Ville can pick up the wins they need to climb the league.

Hudson said: ‘If you look at the results of all the games we have played we could have won most of them.

‘We have been very competitive and just need a little bit of luck to go our way.

‘A lot of times we have had opponents struggling but let them off the hook.

‘Over the past few seasons we have been very much a confidence side.

‘If we lose a couple we have been guilty of falling into bad habits.

‘On the other side of the coin though when we win we have often gone on good runs.

‘We are still very much a young team with myself and Sam Hillman two of the oldest.

‘Though some of our players seem to have been around for a while they are still relatively young.

‘Now is the time for them to step up with both bat and ball.’

Waterlooville will be determined against fellow strugglers South Wilts II at Rowlands Avenue tomorrow.

If they are to pull away from the relegation zone Sam Hillman’s side will need to get the victory.

‘This is a game we must look to win and use as a springboard to keep winning,’ said Hudson.

‘We have enough quality in the team to achieve this.’

Waterlooville also play on Sunday when they entertain division one outfit New Milton in the first round of the T20 cup.