Waterlooville A were in rampant mood as they hammered top-of-the-table Portchester 6-1 in the Portsmouth Billiards League division one.

The Ashton Road side almost chalked up a whitewash but Matt James beat Lee Paice by five in the final pairing, writes Graham Simper.

Emma Bonney registered the highest break of 51 but Steve Hughes stole the show with efforts of 41, 34 and 31.

Simon Chapman and Steve Bonney gave Waterlooville a great start while Heath Smith found his touch to see off Darren Inch.

Copnor A are two adrift after a hard-earned 4-3 victory over their B team.

Steve Toms notched an outstanding break of 73 as he left Norman Bradfield on his seat.

Kevin Harding and Mick Hall beat Stacey Wearn and Phil Ledington to go two up but Peter Rook and John Oldfield replied to level things up.

Toms’ destructive success arrived next before then Rook played again and Scott Compton just about got enough points in defeat to nick the aggregate bonus point for the A side. .

Waterlooville D won four games at Craneswater but lost the added point as Mark Donnelly and Liam Melia chalked up easy wins over Bill Phillips and Steve Wilson.

The visitors lost the aggregate by 17 despite great efforts from Harry Wilson, Rich Burnett, Jamie Wilson and Darren Harper.

The latter got over the line by three point against a spirited Colin Rowe .

Waterlooville C are top of division after a clean sweep against Cowplain Misfits.

Dean Bates was the only player who looked like stopping the rot but the long-serving Rob Derry delivered a 10-point success.

Derry jnr also registered a win before Colin Johnson, Gary Wiloton, Ioan Moon and Martyn Johnson wrapped up the win.

Bellair slipped back a place after a 4-3 defeat at Cowplain B.

The home team had the better of the early exchanges as Gary Curtis, James Curtis and Pete Gorvin gave their side a 3-0 lead.

However, the rub of the green changed drastically as Bellair took the next three.

Karl Smith won in a canter then Bill Parsons and Andy Howell scraped another two, with Cowplain taking the success on aggregate.