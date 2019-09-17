Hughes stars for Portsmouth Darts League title chasers Lord Chichester

Lord Chichester opened a two-point lead at the top of division one of the Portsmouth Men’s Summer League as they triumphed 6-3 over Admiral Drake B.

Dean Jones got Chichester off to a winning start with a 15-darter and 180 but Ben Huntington pulled Drake level.

Despite Drake’s Danny Smith starting the next set with an 18-dart leg, he couldn’t better Justin Hughes who registered 14 and 18-dart efforts for Chichester, along with a maximum and 148 finish.

Kevin Gilchrist made it 3-1 to Chichester, despite Drake’s Barry Stevens scoring 177 against him.

James Brooker got Drake back to winning ways but it was only short-lived as an 18-darter and 180 helped Darren Barnes move Chichester within a set of victory.

Dennis Smith won the next tie to keep Drake in the match but John Madgwick and Buster Turner put Chichester in pole position to win the title.

British Queen secured runners-up spot in division three with a 7-2 victory over Thatchers.

Mark Cunningham, Bob Hatherley, Dave Mortimer, Steve Clarke and Michael Long took the first five sets to give them an insurmountable lead.

Andy Messenger and Peter Lamb won consolation sets for Thatchers, with Lamb scoring 180, before Declan Cave and Nick Hatherley completed Queen’s win

Duke of Devonshire came from behind four times before securing a 5-4 triumph against Mermaid that earned them the division four title.

Bill Messenbird, James Poulter, Arnie Le Rouge and Richard Platt all edged Mermaid in front but each time they were pegged back by Steve Houghton, John Elverson, Robert Houghton

and Kev Goodall.

The decisive final leg was won by Duke’s Gary Hewett.

Newcome Arms A pulled away from the bottom of division five as they dispatched Rose in June A 5-4.

Newcome took a 3-1 lead with legs from Anton Ward, Steve Wood and Dave West, with only

Graham Turner replying.

Brad Lennox halved Rose’s deficit before a walkover for Anthony Mitas and win from Geoff

Cummings won the match for Newcome.

Rose’s Paul Saynor and Ian Saynor won the remaining legs to make the scoreline more respectable.

Stag B stay top of division two following their 8-1 demolition of Phoenix Southsea.

James Scammell – 18-darter and 110 finish – Jim Scammell, Gary Dean, Dave Lock, Dion Jukes, Duncan Cope, Dave Smith and David Place were all on the mark for Stag while David Mitchell prevented a whitewash.

Brad Mulholland (Phoenix North End B) threw a 14-dart leg while John Howes (Milton Arms)

recorded a 16-darter.

Martin Carlyle (Portland Arms) notched a 17-dart effort and 109 finish and Charlie Dunn (Jolly Taxpayer C) finished a leg in 18 darts.

Lee Todd (Fountain) checked-out on 139 and team-mate Steve Todd hit a 108 game-shot.

Shane Williams (Rose in June B), Bruce Baker (Shearer Arms) and Adrian Binding (Jolly Taxpayer B) all fired in maximums.

BISHOP’S WALTHAM & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Bishop’s Waltham SC A had double the reason to celebrate as their players won the singles and pairs competitions.

Steve Perren took the singles’ crown and Rob Paice and Mark Parsons triumphed in the pairs.

Spike Islander’s Dave Hayes and Helen Roswell won the mixed pairs titles.

Perren was also awarded the prize for most 180s hit during the season, having notched six.

Black Dog A’s Graham Farr bagged highest finish with a 154 game-shot, Nick Harding’s 13-dart leg for Acorn SC couldn’t be bettered, and the best pairs leg was a 15-dart effort from Barleycorn B’s Jay Bedford and Steve Bond.