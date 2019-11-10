Hylands stars as Pumas roar to victory on the Isle of Wight

A man of the match performance by prop forward Rob Hylands helped Locksheath Pumas to a 36-8 Hampshire One win at Ventnor.

Hylands’ display typified how the Pumas are continuing to listen to their coaches and work hard on putting their training into a match-winning performance.

Pumas started well in the cold and wet, putting the home side under a lot of pressure.

Scrum-half Iain Fraser opened the scoring following great work by the pack to gain good field position inside the Ventnor 22.

Hooker Matt Hill had started well with some great carries and runs, but he had to leave the field after 15 minutes.

With the pack reshuffling, the Pumas lost a bit of ground and conceded a penalty which Ventnor converted.

On 35 minutes Pumas set up a good series of rucks with Charlie Ford and Liam Moggeridge clearing out for the ball to be released along the back line.

Centre Sean Nuttall finished off the move, scoring in the corner.

The Pumas continued to work hard at the breakdowns in the second half but let the ball out more in the backs.

This took its toll on the Ventnor defence who began to tire quickly.

Good handling and decision making from the Pumas saw Kent Streek pop up and literally walk his way over from 10 metres out.

Skipper James Campbell got the Pumas a bonus point following a Ventnor mix-up at a lineout where he used his strength for a 24-3 lead.

The Pumas remained patient and outside-half Nick Destefano controlled the tempo of the attack, moving the ball along the line.

At another breakdown, Hylands popped up for a well-deserved try.

Ventnor picked up a try in the closing minutes, but winger Gus Flack claimed a final Pumas try.

‘This was a great squad performance with all involved making a big impact,' said chairman George Winch.

'We stepped up a few gears in the second half and showed how to put training into practise.'

Gosport & Fareham were awarded a walkover after hosts United Services Portsmouth failed to raise a team.

There must be speculation over the future of Services in the league after crying off their last two games.

Petersfield enjoyed an outstanding 27-15 Hampshire Premier win at previously unbeaten Sandown & Shanklin.

Fareham Heathens crashed to a 44-26 defeat at Ellingham & Ringwood.