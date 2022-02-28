'I definitely wanted and could have thrown further' - City of Portsmouth Athletics Club's Serena Vincent reflects on UK Athletics Indoor Championships shot put efforts

City of Portsmouth thrower Serena Vincent Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The City of Portsmouth AC thrower managed a furthest distance of 15.71metres as she ended up a position outside the medal places in the weekend competition.

But Vincent, 20, conceded she had hoped to better what her best throw turned out to be heading into performing on the big indoor stage in Birmingham.

Team GB Olympian Sophie McKinna was top of the final standings with her effort of 18.82m. While Amelia Strickler (17.62m) finished in the silver medal spot and Adele Nicholl's throw of 17.02m ensured she kept Vincent off the podium as the best UK athletes came together to compete indoors in Birmingham.

Vincent reflected: ‘I definitely wanted and could have thrown further, so in terms of distance it wasn't what I wanted.

‘In terms of position, it was very much the position I was going to come because the three girls who medalled are over 17-metre throwers.

‘In terms of me, I went there purely for myself rather than positioning and stuff like that. It wasn't what I wanted but you just take every competition for what it is.

‘You learn from what you did wrong, what you did well and you move onto the next one, which is what I intend to do.’

But Vincent, who surpassed 16-metre distance throws in wins at the Southern under-20/Senior Championships and British University Championships earlier this month, says performing against the best from these shores will provide another valuable learning experience in her continued development.

