Bronze medalist Olivia Breen, a City of Portsmouth AC member, celebrates on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Women's Long Jump - T38 on day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images.

The City of Portsmouth AC member, who grew up in Liphook in East Hampshire, won sprint relay bronze at London 2012 but admitted frustration at a number of medal near misses in other events pre Games.

However, there was no disappointment as her best leap of 4.91m was enough to earn a place on the podium in the women's T38 competition.

‘I'm over the moon with a bronze medal,’ said the 25-year-old, who won World Championship gold in the long jump in London four years ago.

‘I would have liked to have jumped over five metres but the individual medal means so much to me.

‘After I landed that first jump, I knew it was going to be a great competition.

‘I just wanted to jump for my life and show what I can do.

‘I was thinking about all the hard work I have put into this, and try not to tense up. I needed to relax which is difficult to do in a major competition.

‘This is my first individual Paralympic medal. I really wanted it in Rio but I put too much pressure on myself.

‘You just have to keep driving, keep working hard and just never give up.

‘I am more mature and I wanted to make the most of every minute of this experience.’

Breen had finished sixth in the T38 100m final at the weekend with a time of 13.13.