Lucas Ballingall is out to prove he’s the special one as he finally gets his title tilt on home soil.

The Portsmouth ace will meet Jeff Ofori for the Southern Area lightweight belt on June 29.

The clash will take place at a venue to be confirmed, but it’s certain to be Ballingall getting the chance to top the bill on his turf with a partisan crowd behind him.

It’s been a frustrating period for the gifted 22-year-old, with a WBO European title clash with Archie Sharp in March biting the dust after his opponent pulled out with an injury.

The 12-0 man is looking to make up for lost time now, however, and prove he’s the real deal when he takes on a fellow unbeaten and dangerous opponent.

Ballingall said: ‘I’m buzzing at the news and I just really want to show people what I can do now.

‘I may only be 22, but I’ve been a pro four years and I’ve had to wait for a title shot.

‘It was terrible news when the Archie Sharp fight fell through, but now I get to headline a show and do it in front of my own people.

‘He sounds like a tough and strong lad, but I’m looking to show that I’m above all the others out there.

‘I’ve won all of my fights so far without getting out of second gear.

‘Now I’m going to show I’ve got something special and I’m going all the way to the top.’

Ballingall’s father and trainer, Michael, will oversee his camp and ensure he’s in tip-top shape for what could prove a gruelling challenge.

He said: ‘Ofori’s strong and a non-stop fighter. He will keep going.

‘He’s an elite African fighter who’s come over here and is now based out of London.

‘He hits hard and holds a good shot. Ofori’s a strong and dangerous man.

‘Unlike some people he’s taken the initiative and wants to fight.

‘In my opinion, it’s a contest which should have been for the English title.

‘Lucas hasn’t really fought anyone of significance, so I expect they are confident.

‘Lucas has to show what he’s capable of – and we believe he will.

‘The Southern Area title has been won by people who have gone on to achieve great things. That’s what Lucas believes he can do.’