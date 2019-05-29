Ian Holland optimistic Hampshire can claim unlikely win on final day at Yorkshire 

Ian Holland insists Hampshire won’t give up on victory at Yorkshire after another rain-affected day of the County Championship division one clash.

The visitors trail by 153 runs heading into the final day of action tomorrow morning at Headingley.

Yorkshire ended on 207 for three at stumps, with Gary Ballance unbeaten on 83 while Tom Kohler-Cadmore struck 69.

Keith Barker (two for 35) and Holland (one for 27) claimed the wickets for Hampshire.

Although the game looks highly likely to end as a draw, Holland is optimistic the Ageas Bowl side could deliver a success if they take a few early scalps when play resumes.

The Australian all-rounder said: ‘We got a couple of wickets early and then both Ballance and Kohler-Cadmore batted really well. It was pretty hard work for the rest of the day after that. It was a pretty mixed day.

‘We were buzzing early on when they were 30 behind and two wickets down. It would have been nice to have kept that momentum going, but their lads knuckled down and put a good partnership on.

‘It went through periods (where it was easier to bat). The sun came out for periods and the ball got soft.

‘We’ve seen Ballance make a lot of runs. Hopefully we can nick him off early!

‘It’s shaping up to be a really good game of cricket from a neutral point of view. It’s a shame that the rain’s taken a lot of time out of it. It will be interesting to see how it pans out tomorrow.

‘Depending on whether we lose any time, 96 overs is still a long time in a game of cricket.

‘We’re still very optimistic. Wickets early and it can swing back into our favour pretty quickly.’