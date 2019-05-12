‘Immense effort’ not enough as Hampshire are edged in dramatic finish at Devon

Have your say

Hampshire suffered a heartbreaking 30-27 County Championship division one defeat against Devon at Okehampton.

The last kick of the game decided the contest.

It was a major disappointment for the county rugby side.

Ian Chandler’s team looked to be heading for a deserved share of the spoils when they were penalised for entering at the side of a ruck.

Though the penalty was more than 50 metres out inside the Devon half Chandler’s worst fears were realised.

He said: ‘We knew as soon as he kicked it that it was going over. It was like watching it in slow motion as it sailed through the posts.

‘We didn’t even get the chance to kick off again because the referee immediately blew the final whistle.

‘It was galling because we had hauled ourselves back to 27-27 and looked the team most likely to win it.

‘I couldn’t have asked any more from the players who put in an immense effort.

‘They can be proud of their performance against a team full of National League players.’

There was little to choose between the two sides in a game that was so close throughout.

Hampshire started disastrously by putting the kick-off straight into touch and handing the initiative to their hosts.

Devon capitalised with a converted try but the visitors hit back within four minutes.

Good work by the forwards allowed scrum-half Jake Hewett to score near the posts.

Joel Knight added the easy conversion.

The visitors were forced to play catch up again after Devon stretched their lead with a try and penalty.

A superb piece of individual brilliance by centre Jacob Knight set up a Hampshire response.

Knight caught his own chip ahead and fed former United Services Portsmouth full-back Tom Blewitt for a converted try.

Devon forged ahead again at the start of the second half but a Scott Morris try levelled matters as the game headed into the closing stages.

Then came the dramatic finale which left Hampshire on their knees.

Hampshire host Kent in their final game next Saturday at Hooks Lane, Havant.