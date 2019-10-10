Impressive Fareham Heathens ready to light up Friday night clash with Locks Heath

Have your say

Fareham Heathens are excited by the prospect of a packed weekend of rugby action starting with a game under the Cams Alders floodlights on Friday night (7pm).

The Heathens Vets are entertaining their Locks Heath counterparts in the first round of the Hampshire Vets Cup.

‘This is a huge event for the club,’ said senior coach Dave Wheaton.

‘The last time we put out a Vets team was more than 15 years ago.

‘We are hoping for a large crowd to see the Heathens of old lacing up their boots again.’

On Saturday the Heathens senior side host Fordingbridge in a Hampshire Premier and Hampshire Bowl winner takes all double-header.

‘After the disappointing away defeat at Alton there was an honest and frank discussion between the players and coaches,' said Wheaton.

‘At training we stripped everything back to the basics.

‘I must say I was extremely impressed with the effort and focus shown by the players.

‘The support play and desire to be there were poles apart from the game on Saturday.

‘We actually looked like a team with purpose.

‘If we can bring this to our game and beat Fordingbridge it may just be the kick start to our season we desperately need.’

Rich Green returns to the side after a long overseas deployment and starts at tighthead prop.

Steve Compton joins Wheaton in the second row and Jacob Bailey moves to loose-head prop.

Rikky Curtis plays at open-side wing forward and James Whitefield, who continues to impress with his leadership and control remains at number eight.

Three-quarter’s coach Joe Wood is back at outside centre.

Mike Parker and John Cole provide the pace on the wings with the ever reliable Jashan Solanki at full-back.

‘We have gone big in our pack this week believing we can take control with our driving maul work,’ said Wheaton.

‘There is a buoyant mood in the camp.’