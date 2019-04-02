Impressive Taxpayer are in credit as they land Portsmouth division one title

Have your say

Jolly Taxpayer C claimed the division one title with a 6-3 victory against Phoenix North End B in the Portsmouth Men’s Winter League.

Dave Smith won the opener for Taxpayer but they were soon 3-1 down as Lee Smith, Bob Hey and Lloyd Walker on the mark for Phoenix.

Walker threw a 15-dart leg despite Adam Fieldman scoring 180 against him.

Taxpayer battled back as Andy Newcombe and Paul La Roche pulled them level at 3-3 before a Shaun O’Donovan edged them in front with a 15-darter and 125 finish and Lee O’Donovan bagged the points with an 18-dart leg.

Jon McCourbrie added a sixth for Taxpayer with the last set.

Portland Arms’ 6-3 triumph over Clarence Gardens saw them take runners-up spot in division two.

Portland took a 3-1 lead thanks to Martyn Carlyle, Joe Sweetman and Keith Mayne while only Lee Robertson could muster an early response from Clarence.

Dan Shambrook pulled a set back for Clarence before Asa Norris – 180 – Richard Oliver and Shaun Morris gave Portland an insurmountable lead.

The last set was awarded as a consolation walkover to Clarence’s Aaron Shambrook.

Despite being a player short, Phoenix North End C marked their promotion from division three with a 6-3 win over Druids Arms B.

Peter Smith and Ian Vincent gave Phoenix a 2-0 lead before Tony Smith got Druids off the mark.

Terry Byrth and Lee Manchip moved Phoenix within a set of taking the match but Druids’ Brian Attfield was awarded the next clash as a walkover.

Phoenix wasted no further time as Steve Burtenshaw and Darren Burr put them 6-2 up before Nigel Coleman won a late consolation for Druids.

Division four champions Rutland Arms finished the season with a loss as they went down 5-4 to Baffins.

Bruce Duff and Dale Stockwell moved Baffins 2-0 up but Rutland’s Peter Neale was on hand to halve his side’s deficit.

Baffins resumed control with legs from Brian Breadner and Ian Bates before Kevin Gamblin won the sixth tie to keep Rutland in the match.

It was a short-lived reprieve as Piers Howorth won the next leg to give Baffins the match.

Adrian Jones and Dale Adams won the remaining games to make the score-line more respectable for Rutland.

Mermaid A dispatched Lawrence Arms 5-4 in division five.

Jamie Poulter and Edward Harding won the first two legs for Mermaid but Lawrence’s Ben Lloyd took the next tie to make it 2-1.

James Wooley restored Mermaid’s two-leg advantage before Rob McDuff and Liam Webb pulled Lawrence level at 3-3.

Lawrence took claimed the points in the next two legs with wins from Ralph Edwards and Bill Messenbird leaving John Stares to take the last leg for Lawrence.

Justin Hughes (Lord Chichester B) threw 15 and 18-dart legs while David Clarke (Jolly Taxpayer B) and Danny Smith (Admiral Drake B) also registered 15-dart efforts finishing on 114 and 112 respectively.

Ricky Williams (Admiral Drake B) registered a pair of 17-darters and Mike Feaver (Lord Chichester B), Mike Symes, James Brooker (both Admiral Drake B) and Ian Pearce (Rose in June B) also finished legs in 17 darts with Brooker and Pearce scoring 180.

Jon Bramble (Shearer Arms) and Dave Robinson (Thatchers) notched 18-dart legs.

Rose Hughes (Lord Chichester B) checked out on 120, Roy Sands (Stag A) hit a 117 game-shot and Darren Mannell (Pelham Arms) finished with 113.

Kevin Gilchrist (Lord Chichester B) and John Andrews (Stag B) fired in maximums and Peter Smith (Admiral Drake A) scored 164.