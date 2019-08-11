Have your say

Portsmouth & Southsea turned up the heat in the Southern League division three relegation battle by chalking up their third successive win.

Captain Jack Davies (100) and all-rounder Matt Benfield (77) laid the foundations for their latest victory against league-leaders Bashley (Rydal) II in the New Forest.

The pair put on a wonderful opening partnership of 181 runs in 32 overs.

It was a remarkable effort from Benfield who had eye surgery only the day before.

Although the visitors stumbled to 217 for five, a rapid 41 from Jake Peach helped them finish on 284 for nine.

An excellent opening bowling spell from Jonno Willey, taking a wicket and conceding just 14 runs off seven overs, added to the visitors’ confidence.

The game remained in the balance as the hosts were 120 for one off 27 overs.

But spinner Ben Saunders (three for 36) tipped the game back in Portsmouth & Southsea’s favour.

The League's leading wicket-taker, Jake Peach, and Tom Benfield also chipped in with a couple of wickets apiece to secure a 52-run win.

Dan Wimble starred as Fareham & Crofton hauled themselves up to sixth in the table with a seven-wicket win at Hythe & Dibden.

There was disappointment for Purbrook who suffered a five-wicket reverse at Fawley.

Ben Duggan was the leading light with the bat for Portsmouth in their 16-run triumph over OT's & Romsey in division one.

Opener Duggan (65) top-scored as the home side were bowled out for 196 runs.

Fraser Hay (three for 52) and Farad Ahmed (three for 15) guided the hosts home to the win.

Sarisbury Athletic suffered a Village Knock-Out Cup hangover by losing by five wickets against Andover.

After the emotion of last week’s semi-final, the home side produced a flat-performance.

In division two, Waterlooville slipped to a five-wicket defeat against Liphook & Ripsley in a low-scoring affair at Rowlands Avenue.

’Ville were restricted to 161 for five off their 50 overs despite the efforts of Tom Greene (40) and Max Goddard (42).

The visitors coasted home with nine overs to spare.

There were disappointing premier division defeats for Havant & Burridge.

Havant suffered a seven-wicket reverse at fellow-strugglers Alton, with Richard Hindley (49) narrowly missing out on his 50.

Burridge were well beaten by 76-runs at South Wilts.