Indeed backed to take a step up in Unibet Golden Mile at Qatar Goodwood Festival

Have your say

Indeed is being aimed at the Unibet Golden Mile on Friday, August 2.

Dominic Ffrench Davis believes his four-year-old son of Showcasing is a future Group horse.

But the Lambourn trainer is hoping temperatures do not soar ahead of the £150,000 handicap on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Indeed, who has won three of his six starts, was a dual winner in France for Henri-Francois Devin.

And he was just touched off in the Spring Cup Handicap on his debut for current connections at Newbury in April.

Victory over Desert Fire on the Polytrack at Chelmsford City last month saw his official rating rise to 100.

That has seen him priced at 33/1 for the Golden Mile, in which he is set to carry 9st.

But Ffrench Davis admitted Indeed won’t want the ground too fast come the Festival.

The Berkshire handler said: ‘Indeed is in good order and the plan is the Unibet Golden Mile, provided the ground is suitable.

‘We were not really sure what to expect when he joined us.

‘Although, we felt his form in France was okay and he is a nice looking horse by Showcasing, who has done so well.

‘When we first worked Indeed, he did not actually show us a huge amount.

‘But within a few weeks, he started to show us a lot and we felt from quite an early stage he was probably a Group horse.

‘I think he is quite versatile when it comes to trip.

‘He showed plenty of pace over the mile at Newbury and you could have argued from the way he ran that day we were better off going back to seven furlongs.

‘But he stayed the mile and a quarter no problem at Chelmsford.

‘The only thing with him is he would not want the ground too fast.’

Richard Hannon’s Oh This Is Us and Mark Johnston’s Cardsharp, both rated 110, top the weights for the Golden Mile.

Hamdan Al Maktoum’s Afaak, who Charlie Hills trained to Royal Hunt Cup glory at Royal Ascot, is one of five 12/1 co-favourites.