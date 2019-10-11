Infinity and Horndean will do battle when 100th Russell Cotes Cup gets going

Have your say

The 100th Russell Cotes Cup tournament starts next week.

The competition was founded in 1919 through the generosity of ex-Bournemouth mayor Sir Merton Russell Cotes, who donated the magnificent silverware, writes Simon Carter.

Last season’s final at Christchurch – between the hosts and Sholing – was the 99th final as the 2001 final never took place due to bad weather.

A late goal from Brad Targett gave Sholing their first Russell Cotes Cup in front of a crowd of just over 200 at Hurn Bridge.

The Southampton-based holders are one of two clubs to have been given a bye through to the second round of this season’s competition, along with Christchurch.

Wessex League top flight club Horndean host Infinity in one of the most intriguing first round ties next Tuesday.

The Fareham-based visitors to Five Heads Park went into this weekend’s game against Bush Hill top of the Hampshire Premier League.

Elsewhere, HPL outfit Fleetlands travel to face AFC Totton and 2018 winners Andover Town travel to Petersfield.

AFC Portchester – who defeated Bemerton on penalties to lift the 2016/17 Cotes silverware – host two divisions lower HPL outfit Overton.

Fixtures, first round (Oct 15): Hamble Club v Totton & Eling, Horndean v Infinity, Fareham Town v Romsey Town, Andover New Street v Brockenhurst, Eversley & California v Bemerton Heath, Follands v AFC Stoneham, Moneyfields v Fawley, Petersfield Town v Andover Town, AFC Totton v Fleetlands, Alton v Bush Hill, Hythe & Dibden v Stockbridge, Ringwood v Fleet Town, AFC Portchester v Overton, New Milton v Lymington Town.