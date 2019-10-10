Infinity boosted by running Baffins so close as they prove they can mix it with Wessex premier sides

Have your say

Danny Thompson was ‘taking the positives’ from Infinity’s agonising Portsmouth Senior Cup loss to two divisions higher Baffins on Wednesday.

The Hampshire Premier League leaders were leading their Wessex Premier hosts 3-2 going into injury time – only for Baffins to level and then win on penalties, writes Simon Carter.

It was Infinity’s first defeat of 2019-20 after a 13-game unbeaten league and cup run.

‘It was really disappointing,’ said Thompson.

‘To be told there was 40 seconds of injury time left and they equalised two minutes later... the lads were really deflated afterwards.

‘But we’ll take the positives – we didn’t do ourselves any injustice at all against a team two leagues higher.’

Thompson admits the HPL is Infinity’s priority, and on Saturday they have a mouthwatering first v second clash at Bush Hill.

Bush won last season’s HPL title, beating Infinity into second place by three points.

‘We go there with a lot of confidence,’ said Thompson, whose side have only dropped two points in 10 games so far.

‘If we can come away with any points that will be a great result.’

Ex-Gosport striker Kurt Watts is a big doubt after picking up a knee injury at Baffins.

But the experienced Luke Middleton could return from injury in central midfield.

Off the field, Infinity – who currently play at Knowle Village in Fareham – have new facilities being built near Wickham to Step 5 standard.

Two pitches are planned – 4G and grass – and Thompson hopes they will help Infinity progress.

‘We want to get out of the Hampshire League as soon as possible and then start progressing through the Wessex Leagues.

‘We showed at Baffins that we have a good squad capable of taking on Wessex Prem opposition.

‘We have 18 or 19 good players, and if anyone comes into the starting XI it’s not weakened in any way.’

This is Infinity’s fifth season in the HPL top flight, and so far they have finished eighth, 12th, third and second.

‘To stand a chance of going up we have to finish in the top four,’ said Thompson.

‘But with our squad I’m aiming for the top two.

‘Obviously we want to win the league – we want to win every game we play.’