Moneyfields are boosted by the return of striker Steve Hutchings for their Southern League division one south visit to Slimbridge on Saturday.

Despite missing 17 games this season through suspension, Hutchings is still the third highest goalscorer in the league.

Manager Dave Carter needs his influential striker to stay out of trouble as his side look to cement their place in the play-offs.

The boss said: ‘Having Steve back in the side makes a huge difference to us..

‘He has had his problems discipline wise but I thought his last sending off wasn’t his fault.

‘Sometimes that happens with his reputation.

‘We need him to come back in firing on all cylinders because we have certainly missed him the last few weeks.

‘The chances that we failed to take were real centre-forward chances.

‘They were the sort that Steve relishes and thrives upon.

‘In his absence we have been putting square pegs in round holes.

‘We dropped points losing at Street and being held to a 0-0 home draw by Thatcham.

‘That has allowed the chasing group to close the gap on us.

‘We need to be careful and make sure we get back to winning ways.’

The return of Hutchings means that Sam Pearce can move back into defence, having been used in attack.

Also the experienced defender has shown he can also play an important role just in front of the back four so could be an option there.

Carter is hoping to have the evergreen Brett Poate back in the side after injury.

His vast experience can also be a huge factor in helping Moneyfields achieve their aims.

Though Carter hasn’t totally ruled out winning the title he has one eye on the play-offs.

He added: ‘We have to make sure that we finish as high as we can to give ourselves an advantage.

‘Our aim is to finish in a position where we get the play-off games played at home.

‘We still have a big five games to play before then.’

Moneyfields held a training game against their reserve team in midweek to help get a few players, including Hutchings, back to match sharpness.