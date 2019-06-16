Isle of Wight Festival proves no distraction as key Portsmouth duo pop back to rock Calmore

Have your say

Fraser Hay and Ben Duggan took time out from the Isle of Wight Festival to help Portsmouth maintain their Southern League division one title bid.

After spending two days at the music event the pair travelled back on Saturday morning for the game against Calmore Sports.

Immediately after their five-wicket win the two of them hot-footed it back to the ferry and went back to the music.

Hay, who was standing in as captain in the absence of the unavailable Jack Marston, was delighted to keep second-placed Portsmouth on the winning track.

He said: ‘The toss was a good one to win and with all the rain around it was good to bowl first.

‘We weren’t sure if we were going to start because it was raining but we eventually got going an hour late.

‘Calmore started reasonably well and the wicket was reasonably okay.

‘Once Calmore lost a wicket, however, they collapsed because a couple of their batsmen lost patience.’

Hay (three wickets for 32 runs) shared the opening bowling duties with Reuben McArdle (three wickets for 35) and both ended up with a three-wicket haul.

McArdle made the initial breakthrough and Hay followed with two quick wickets.

Calmore were reduced to 25 for five before staging a mini-recovery to finish on 125 all out.

Hay felt McArdle was too hot to handle for the Calmore batsmen.

‘Reuben bowled well keeping a tight line and length,’ said Hay.

‘He was also getting the ball to nibble around a bit.

‘You know with Reuben that he will consistently put the ball on the spot.’

The strike bowlers were well supported by Vikram Dawson and Andrew Marston.

Dawson returning after a period of absence grabbed two wickets for 21.

Marston produced an impressive spell of spin bowling, conceding just nine runs from his nine overs and taking a wicket.

When Portsmouth began their reply Duggan fired 40 quickly.

‘Ben was very aggressive coming in and whacking the ball around,’ said Hay.

‘I think he was determined to get back to the festival as quickly as possible.’

Portsmouth then lost five wickets for just seven runs but importantly Hay was still at the crease.

He reached 41 not out and with Alex Hammond guided the hosts home.