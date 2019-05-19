Isle of Wight outfit Wightlink Warriors gearing up for a busy week of speedway racing

With three meetings in three different competitions over five days, it’s going to be a hectic time for the Isle of Wight outfit Wightlink Warriors.

It will be harsh test of man and machine as the busy spell opens on Monday with a visit to Wolverhampton where Cradley Heathens will be confident of Cup progress holding an eight-point advantage from the first leg of their Knock-Out Cup tie on the Island 10 days ago, writes Rob Dyer.

No changes to either line up are expected so the Warriors will track Connor King, Ben Morley, Ryan Terry-Daley, Danno Verge, Chris Widman, Chad Wirtzfeld and Georgie Wood while the home septet will be Tom Brennan, Max Clegg, Danny Halsey, Luke Harris, Harry McGurk, Tom Spencer and Lewis Whitmore.

After the cup encounter, it’s back to Smallbrook on Thursday (23 May) for the visit of Stoke Potters in the first National League meeting of the season before the third meeting of a testing spell with a trip to Plymouth Gladiators in the National Trophy the following day.

Then just to keep everyone on their toes, the Wightlink Wizards also have two meeting in the Midland & Southern Development League next week with Carmarthen Dragon coming to the island on Thursday and the Wizards facing Exeter at Plymouth on Friday.