Wightlink Warriors have swooped to bring Scott Campos back to the Smallbrook Stadium, writes Rob Dyer.

The surprise move brings an end to Ryan Terry-Daley’s time on the Ryde shale.

News of Campos’ return broke on Monday evening – as the Warriors suffered a 47-43 defeat to Cradley Heathens in a National League battle in Wolverhampton.

Campos was a popular figure with team-mates and supporters on the Isle of Wight last season.

The vice-captain only lost his spot in the Warriors squad when team-building averages for the new campaign were reduced at the National League’s annual general meeting.

Plymouth Gladiators quickly snapped him up and in two visits to the Smallbrook Stadium this season he has posted 19 crucial points.

With Campos offering an advantageous average of 4.50 and a proven scoring record on the island, the Warriors management made the tough decision to release Terry-Daley.

He signed off with paid six points in the four-point defeat to the Heathens.

Warriors co-promoter Barry Bishop said: ‘We have made the difficult decision to release Ryan.

‘This is absolutely no reflection on him but a chance has come about to bring Scott back and that opportunity was too big to turn down.

‘Releasing Scott during the close season was one of the most difficult calls we have had to make.

‘At the end of last season he was always in our plans for 2019.

‘It wasn’t until the lower points limit was confirmed that we realised we would have to make a difficult decision and release one of the riders we wanted to include.

‘Scott was the perfect gentleman at the time.

‘Although both parties were disappointed, he understood it was not a reflection on him.

‘We now find ourselves in exactly the same scenario with Ryan and it is purely down to numbers.

‘We thank Ryan for his efforts and wish him the very best for the future.’

Warriors skipper Ben Morley top-scored with 12 points against the Heathens, who visit the Smallbrook Stadium on Thursday night.

A frustrating meeting for Georgie Wood saw him suffer two engine failures while in good scoring positions.

Bishop added: ‘Our riders did the island proud. On another day we could have returned with more points but it was not to be and we now look forward to reversing the roles on Thursday when the Heathens visit us.’