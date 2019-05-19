Former Hampshire player David Griffiths is hoping James Vince and Liam Dawson can still fire their way into the England squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Griffiths, who is now Southern Premier League side Basingstoke and North Hants’ director of cricket, came through the Hampshire ranks with Dawson and Vince, writes Alex Smith.

The duo are hoping to sneak into England’s World Cup squad and have certainly been making some fantastic contributions for their county in what is shaping up to be another successful season.

Griffiths is proud of their accomplishments.

He said: ‘It is a shame I’m not there with them doing it at the same time.

‘You could tell at a young age that Daws and Vincey would go far.

‘For one or other of them to get in a World Cup squad would be incredible for Hampshire and as a good friend of them still it would be awesome to see them in a World Cup in your home country.’

The cricket World Cup starts on May 30 when England play South Africa at The Oval.

Meanwhile, Hampshire are less than a week away from Saturday’s Royal London One Day Cup final against Somerset – as they aim for back-to-back Lord’s triumphs.

Griffiths was an integral part of Hampshire’s 2012 winning campaign, and fondly remembers his big day out in London.

He said: ‘Let alone being one of my greatest games of Hampshire or in cricket, it was probably one of the best days of my life.

‘I grew up wanting to play for Hampshire and then wanting to play at Lord’s – that was the only time I got to play there for my home club.

‘It was a boyhood dream and it was even better that we won off the last ball.

‘To be playing with a lot of lads I grew up with made it a great day.’