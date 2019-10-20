Jahray’s hat-trick helps Gosport & Fareham claim first London 3 South West success

A second half try hat-trick from winger Jahray Rodelana enabled Gosport & Fareham to claim their first London 3 South West win of the season 32-18 against Andover at Gosport Park.

Andover made the most of their large pack and opened the scoring on nine minutes with a penalty. Following home scrum half Joe Collard’s yellow card, they added a converted try to lead 10-0 at half time.

Gosport regrouped and came out a different side, realising their strength was in moving the ball wide.

Within a minute of the restart, wing Kieran Darrington ran under the posts following a break from centre Calum Griffith.

Shortly after, prop Jordan Carter showed a turn of speed to score a second try.

Dom Holling adding the extras on each occasion for Gosport to take the lead.

Andover reduced the deficit by three points before Gosport’s backs started to move the ball wide and Rodelana ran over for the first of his three tries.

The visitors again closed the gap on 53 minutes, but that was to be their last points.

Rodelana scored his second try with Holling adding further points with a penalty.

The match was finally secured in time added on as Rodelana went over to claim his third try.

Head coach George Hillan said: ‘We will take the positive feelings from this win but know that we need to change our on-field discipline.

'We can’t sustain giving away ten penalties in each half.

'It took until the second half for us to realise that our strength was in our backs who played really well.

'We ran in five tries and could have had more.’

There was further misery for winless US Portsmouth who endured a 109-7 hammering against Reeds Weybridge at Burnaby Road.

In Hampshire One Locksheath Pumas suffered a 19-13 defeat against leaders Southampton University Hospitals.

'Never have the Pumas had so much possession throughout the entire game but walked away with only a bonus point as a consolation,' said chairman George Winch.

The home side trailed 12-3 at the break with the points resulting from a Liam Moggeridge penalty.

After the break pressure from the Pumas forwards finally paid off when Tom O'Grady scored from the base of a scrummage.

Pumas ensured a losing bonus point in the final seconds with a try from Kent Streek.

'The team felt frustrated that so much possession could not result in a better score,' Winch added.