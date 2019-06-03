Have your say

Lee-on-the-Solent star James Ablett tied for victory with Manston’s Max Brackley in the Knole Park Pro-Am, shooting a pair of four-under-par 66s.

With seven wins under his belt so far this season, Ablett was full of praise for Knole Park, writes Ken Gaunt.

The competition also proved an excellent event for him.

Victory showed he’s doing well and will provide good confidence for other competitions to come this summer.

He said: ‘It’s a lovely heathland course that’s always set up for us in great condition, and with the help of The PGA and the club itself this is always one of the best Pro-Ams.

‘I’m pretty happy with the way I’m playing this season and will be working hard to maintain the momentum.’

Three under going out had set him up well.

But two bogeys at the 11th and 12th could have dented the momentum.

Ablett rallied and managed three more birdies on his inward nine to finish on 66.

Starting on the 16th, Brackley birdied the 17th and 18th and stayed that way until dropping a shot at the eighth.

Bouncing back with an eagle, he made one more at the 15th to secure his share of the win.

Their par-breaking performances edged out Poult Wood’s Craig Sutherland on 67.

PGolfCoaching’s Adam Clough and Weald of Kent’s Ryan Boyns both carded 68s.

In the team event George Lings skippered to a narrow one stroke victory over the team of Alan Lovelace.