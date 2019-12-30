Have your say

James Ashley had a late Christmas present to cheer this year.

The Bournville Harriers’ runner took a trip down to Southsea this weekend to reach a parkrun milestone.

Max Cooper led the way in the latest Southsea parkrun. Picture: Keith Woodland (281219-19)

On his first visit to the seafront course, Ashley brought up a century of parkrun events completed.

To mark what was a special occasion, he came home in sixth overall (18:03).

It was a day for first timers in the Southsea parkrun.

Along with centurion Ashley, who was making his first appearance at the course, there were four other runners in the top 20 who were making maiden visits to the seafront event.

Runners take on the Southsea parkrun. Picture: Keith Woodland (281219-54)

Max Cooper needed no time to adapt to conditions at Southsea.

Making his first appearance at the event, he came home first in a time of 16:35.

The Bracknell Athletics Club runner was followed home by Luke Brocks, whose time of 17:22 was a new personal best for him.

Completing the top three was another first timer, Dan Celani, who completed the course in 17:27.

Runners take on the Southsea parkrun course. Picture: Keith Woodland (281219-45)

Defence Sports & Recreation runner Richard Adamson finished in seventh (18:38) on what was his maiden Southsea appearance.

John Philip Cooper, who came home in 20th (20:01), was also a Southsea first timer.

Chichester Runners’ Charlotte Reading led the way in the female section with a new pb (20:13).

n Experienced parkrun campaigner James Baker was first home in the latest event at Havant.

Southsea parkrun volunteers. Picture: Keith Woodland (281219-3)

The Chichester Runners athlete broke the tape in a time of 16:46 to hold off Havant Athletics Club’s Alfie Moth, who finished second (19:04).

For Baker, who is a well-known name on the local athletics scene, it was parkrun number 234 that he has now completed.

Second-placed Moth entered the event having come home first on his previous visit to his hometown course.

However, this time he was forced to settle for a finishing spot behind the vastly experienced Baker.

Leighton Buzzard Athletics Club’s Andy Inchley was the third home (19:15).

In the female event, Saskia Oakley was the first to finish on her maiden appearance at Havant (22:13).

n Craig Berryman maintained his impressive form at the Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.

The Havant Atheltics Club runner made it four first-placed finishes in his previous six visits to the course (18:45).

Kris Nicholson came home in second (19:18) and Liss Athletics Club’s Rob Fleming followed in third 19:24.

First timer Elly Sykes was the first female to complete the course (21:18).