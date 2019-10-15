James Baker ends Julian Manning’s run of Denmead 10k victories

JAMES Baker ended Julian Manning’s run of victories in the Denmead 10k race.

The Chichester AC runner - a serial local race winner - stormed to victory in 34.05.

That was exactly two and a half minutes quicker than Denmead Striders member Manning, who was second in 36.05.

Manning had won the event on each of his last four appearances.

He clocked 34.55 in winning in 2014, 34.32 in 2015, 34.45 in 2016 and 35.17 in 2018.

Manning didn’t compete in the 2017 Denmead 10k, as he was running a half marathon in Palma the same day!

The first four finishers were all M40 category runners, with City of Portsmouth AC’s Damon Howard third in 37.11 and Denmead’s John Aldwinkle fourth in 37.49.

First woman to finish was Tamara Lake of Liss Runners, who was 15th in 42.55.

Age category winners (the first three men and women were not eligible to win)

Male U30 - Ellis Meades-Woolley (Meon Valley) 38.04

Male 30-40 - Gianni Shipp, 39.00

Male 40-50 - John Aldwinkle (Denmead) 37.49

Male 50-60 - Clive Hutchinson, 40.43

Male 60-70 - Bob Pentland (Portsmouth Joggers) 48.08

Male O70 - Michael Stares (Gosport Road Runners) 1.01.09

Female U30 - Lauren Field (Denmead) 54.18

Female 30-40 - Charlie Middleton, 50.29

Female 40-50 - Samantha Goodchild (Portsmouth Joggers) 54.52

Female 50-60 - Mandy Phelan, 59.32

Club results

Denmead Runners

20th, John Field (M40), 46:17

43rd, Graeme McCartney (M40), 51:20

55th, Lauren Field (FS), 54:10

64th, Michael Batchelor (M60), 56:07

Portsmouth Joggers

24th, Robert Langley (M30), 47:12

28th, Craig Lodder (M50), 48:01

30th, Bob Pentland (M60), 48:08

45th, Colin Mayne (M50), 52:26

54th, Richard Coote (M40), 53:55

57th, Anthony Quinn (M50), 54:33

59th, Samantha Goodchild (F40), 54:52

115th, Anjella Coote (F40), 1:05:090

123rd, Nicky Taylor (F40), 01:08:17

142nd, Joanne McDonald (F40), 1:15:16

146th, Tess Pritchard (F40), 1:17:00

152nd, Debbie Pentland (F60), 1:21:03

Fareham Crusaders

67th, Michael Deller (M30), 56:34

71st, Sarah Deller (F30), 57:48

Clanfield Joggers

69th, Matthew Lawes (M30) 57:28

Victory AC

79th, Richard Turner (M50), 58:28

85th, Lisa Slight (F40), 59:37

107th, Howard Wright (M70), 01:03:04

Gosport RR

97th, Michael Stares (M70) 01:01:09

Stubbington Green

49th, Phil Page (M40), 53:05

101st, Stuart Bamberger (M40), 1:02:18

102nd, Sara McRitchie (F40), 01:02:19

Meon Valley Runners

37th, Richard Moore (M50), 50:08