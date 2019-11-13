James celebrates first Southsea parkrun of 2019 with another success

James Johnson made his first Southsea parkrun appearance for almost a year.
And, like he had done on his previous outing in December 2018, the Highgate Harrier was first to finish - this time in a pb 16.59.
That was over a minute faster than fellow vet 40-44 runner and Victory AC member Paul Mitchinson, who clocked 17.15.
Three different city clubs were represented in the top 13 - Simon Johnson (Portsmouth Triathletes, 10th, 19.22), Alex Radice-Gomm (Portsmouth Joggers, 11th, 19.22) and Joel Bontemps (University of Portsmouth AC, 13th, 19.26).
Sophie Weguelin was first woman to finish in 23rd place - clocking one second off her previous best on the course for 19.49.
Baffins Fitclub member Ian Briscoe recorded his best time in 55 Southsea parkruns - 21.37 - while there was also a pb for Portsmouth Joggers Club’s Mike Dobson (vet 60-64 section) in 24.05.
In her 39th Southsea appearance, Rebecca Knowles (Baffins Fitclub) recorded a pb of 26.07.
There was a bumper turnout of 534 finishers - well above the event average of 307. But still a way off the record Southsea turnout of 554.
The first two finishers in the 183rd Lakeside parkrun recorded pbs.
Jonathan Burke won in 17.29, 13 seconds ahead of second-placed Mindaugas Sasnauskas.
Young Alfie Penney - a junior 11-14 runner - recorded his best ever time in 60 Lakeside outings in 21.15 for 11th place.
Jo Payze was first female home in 12th in 21.30 - almost two minutes ahead of next best Zoe Jacobs in 23.22.
Of the 241 finishers, 39 were running at Lakeside for the first time.
Fourth-placed Seb Belton (Bicester Hash House Harriers) was the quickest of all those in 20.20.
Thomas Wallace was first to finish in his first ever Havant parkrun.
He clocked 18.49 to beat runner-up Andrew Meredith by 14 seconds.
Another Havant first-timer, Bracken Dawson, was third in 19.43, while Denmead Striders’ Matthew Madill was fourth in a pb 20.49.
Victory AC pair Carl Jarmaine and Matt Gill were next to finish - the former one second quicker than his clubmate in 20.55.
Julia Noble was first woman to finish in 12th place in 22.13 - 10 places higher than Victory AC’s Jo Gilholm (22.52).
Victory AC were also well represented in the top 20 by Simon Turner (11th, 22.09), DAniel Hoskinson (junior 15-17, 15th, 22.33) and Richard Turner (vet 50-54, 16th, 22.34).
Ten-year-old Ethan Southwell, running his 10th Havant parkrun, was 44th in a pb time of 24.46.