James Tate has no fears over swift reappearance of Hey Gaman in Qatar Goodwood Festival's Lennox Stakes

James Tate has shrugged off concerns over Hey Gaman ahead of the Group 2 Lennox Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Tuesday.

The Newmarket trainer insists he has no fears about running his four-year-old New Approach colt only 10 days after defeat in the Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh.

Having won his first two starts of the season, Hey Gaman was reeled in by Romanised in the Irish Group 2 contest over seven furlongs.

Tate revealed the plan was always to race at the Curragh and on the opening day of the Glorious festival at Goodwood.

He said: ‘It didn’t quite go to plan for Hey Gaman in the Minstrel.

‘He lost a front shoe coming out of the stalls, the pacemaker was up with us the whole way and possibly softened us up for when Romanised came at the end.

‘We’re not cribbing him too much.

‘He’s been in great form all year and we are expecting another big run.

‘We’ve done little with him, obviously, but he’s a big, strong horse and has put all his weight back on.

‘We’ve given him a light campaign to aim for these races – with the Hungerford and the Foret also in the mix.

‘We gave him a break after his first two runs so he was fresh for these races rather than run in something just for the sake of it.

‘This has been on his agenda for a long time.

‘It’s a big money Group 2 and we’re raring to go.’

Frankie Dettori partnered the 113-rated Hey Gaman at the Curragh and will once again be in the plate at Goodwood.

They will face nine rivals. Among them is Sir Michael Stoute’s Zaaki, who was runner-up to Beat The Bank in the Summer Mile.

Space Traveller, Richard Fahey’s surprise winner of the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, is aiming to follow up that success.

Meanwhile, Irish hopes rest on Joseph O’Brien’s Speak In Colours, who won a Listed race at the Curragh last time out.

The previous two winners, Breton Rock and Sir Dancealot, are back with Flaming Spear, Donjuan Triumphant, Suedois and Pretty Baby completing the field.