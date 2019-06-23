James Vince can turn form around with one big score for England in Cricket World Cup

James Vince can still turn his form around with one big score at the Cricket World Cup.

The Hampshire skipper’s opportunity has arrived with the injury to Jason Roy but as yet he hasn’t been able to take it.

Roy may not be risked against Australia on Tuesday so Vince could get another chance.

In 10 completed innings at this level he averages just 26.50, with a top score of 51, and he has weighed in with inconsequential knocks against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka since stepping into Roy’s boots.

He will be frustrated with his form but England head coach Trevor Bayliss believes one big knock can turn it for him.

‘He looks a million dollars then he finds a way to get out,’ said Bayliss.

‘Hopefully he’s one of those guys who can put one together and it tips him over the edge and he gets a string of big scores.

‘He’s certainly a good player, but he'll be looking to play a longer dig.’

England versus Australia is always a hotly-contested fixture, whatever the circumstances, but the stakes are particularly high with the tournament hosts facing a fight to reach the last four.

With likely semi-finalists India and New Zealand also on the horizon, the margin for error is narrowing fast.

‘Sri Lanka are one of those teams who are very unpredictable. The three teams we’ve got coming up are good teams and we know what we’re going to get from those three teams,’ said Bayliss.

‘We’ll be looking to bounce back and play a good game. We know what we can expect from those three good teams that we’ve got to come so I think our minds will be on the job.

‘You’re not safe until you’ve got enough points and nobody else can get past you.

‘There’s certainly two or three teams that can get past, even if we had won this one, so it just makes it a little bit tougher.’

Top of the agenda will be a more proactive display with the bat, following Roy’s example earlier in the tournament regardless of whether he makes the XI or not.