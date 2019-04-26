Have your say

James Vince produced the highest one-day score in England for more than a decade as Hampshire made it four consecutive wins to start their Royal London One-Day Cup campaign.

The skipper equalled the previous highest individual total hit by Ravi Bopara (190) for Essex in 2008 as the Ageas Bowl outfit beat Gloucestershire by 71-runs.

Vince crashed the largest score by a Hampshire player in List A cricket – beating his own previous best of 178.

The innings was even more special, given the fact the captain arrived at the crease in the second over before Hampshire were reduced to 65-4 and in trouble.

Vince, alongside Liam Dawson, put on a record 186-run stand for the fifth-wicket.

That guided Hampshire to 331-9 before bowling their opponents out for 246, wrapping up a 71-run victory on the DLS method.

It was a fourth straight win to start the Royal London One-Day Cup defence, keeping them top of the south group.

Hampshire were put in on a good quality wicket, with variable conditions throughout the match.

It was an initial struggle for the Ageas Bowl outfit as they collapsed to 65 for four – with Liddle the chief destroyer.

David Payne was the first to strike as Tom Alsop attempted an extravagant drive in the second over, but was bowled through the gate.

Fast bowler Liddle then entered, forcing South African Aiden Markram to edge behind before dismissing both Sam Northeast and Rilee Rossouw.

Enter Dawson, to accompany, and save the innings with Vince.

Both carefully negotiated the niggling line and length of the Gloucestershire attack before fluently moving through fifties – both coming off 63 deliveries.

Together they added 186 runs – a club record for the fifth wicket – to steam Hampshire into a strong position.

Dawson was dismissed for 73, handing Liddle figures of 4-66.

But Vince continued, ensuring he has passed 50 in three of his four one-day innings this summer.

And provided the England selectors a reminder of his qualities should a place become available in the summer’s World Cup squad.

He reached his century off 111 balls – and took a further 43 deliveries to reach 190.

Vince’s assault saw his side score 114 runs in the final 10 overs, with James Fuller’s quickfire 21 helping the cause.

The skipper eventually succumbed for 190, scooping to Tom Smith at point and departed to a rapturous applause from the crowd.

Fuller and Gareth Berg also departed late on as Hampshire reached 331-9, with DLS altering the target to 318 off 47 overs.

Kyle Abbott then stunted Gloucestershire’s reply by dismissing George Hankins in the third over.

Captain Chris Dent was ran out by Northeast’s direct hit as the visitors slumped to 38-3.

Mason Crane, who collected 3-64, had James Bracey caught by a stunning outfield catch by Dawson before Howell was lbw to the leg-spinner.

Jack Taylor was bowled by Crane then Dawson had Graeme van Buuren stumped and Smith castled to complete figures of 2-32.

Hampshire were held up by a 50-run stand for the last wicket between Payne and Liddle, but they completed the victory with 19 balls to spare.