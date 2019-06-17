James Vince will open the batting for England against Afghanistan with Jason Roy ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Skipper Eoin Morgan has confirmed the Hampshire man is to feature when the team play on Tuesday at Old Trafford and also against Sri Lanka on Friday at Headingley.

Roy is out of both those matches with a tear in his left hamstring.

The injury will continue to be assessed.

Both Roy and Morgan limped from the field during England’s comfortable victory over the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl on Friday, with scans taking place over the weekend.

The captain took the pre-match press conference, rather than delegating to his deputy Jos Buttler, having just completed a short batting session in the Old Trafford indoor school.

He’s feeling better and rates his own chances of playing as good.

It will all depend on how he responds to tratement in the morning.

‘It’s drastically improved,’ he said of his back.

‘I’ve had extra treatment and medication in the last two days which has helped me no end.

‘I had a small hit in the nets and hopefully I’m fit to play.

‘It all depends on how I pull up in the morning.’

Morgan went on to say Vince would play and open the batting, with Joe Root returning to number three despite his unbeaten century while deputising for Roy last time out.

The skipper suggested Roy would be ready to reclaim his place before the end of the competition but was not committing himself to a specific timeline.

‘I certainly believe Jason will play again in this tournament,’ he said.

‘He’s going to be assessed continually over the course of the next week. He’s out of the next two games, we’ll see how he pulls up after that.

‘People respond differently to treatment and medication.

‘It’s a question of giving himself enough time to get him back.’

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed Roy would play no part in this week’s double-header, though the lack of a clear rehabilitation period will lead to fears his absence could be longer.