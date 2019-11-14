Jamie claims last 16 place in English Under-21 Snooker Championships

JAMIE Wilson won the southern regional qualifier for the English Under-21 Championship in south London.

On the eve of his 16th birthday, he beat Lennard Cripps 2-1 in the final to earn a place in the national last 16.

The previous day, he had missed out on a place in the last-16 of the under-18 event on frames average.

And two days before that, Wilson had posted a 119 break in a Peter Rook Cup match.

On his birthday, he won the top group in the Monday Junior Snooker League at the sports bar in Waterlooville

He recorded the highest break of 73 and extended his Division 1 lead over Aaron Wilson to two points.

Second-group winner Billy Reid climbed to third, Keira Hiscock heads Division 2 and Harrison Heath is the front-runner in Division 3.

Tyler Mack conjured up one of the two new high breaks during the Wednesday Junior Snooker League.

He made a 26 against Aaron Wilson, won all four of his matches and climbed to third place in Division 1.

The other personal best was posted by Division 3 front-runner Antony Terroni, who compiled a 20 against Vince Inman.

An unbeaten run in the top group took former champion Samuel Laxton seven points clear of Owen Jenkins. Thomas Sharp heads Division 2.

Got a sports story for The News? If so, please email words and pictures to sport@thenews.co.uk or, alternatively, contact head of community sport Simon Carter on 02392 622141.