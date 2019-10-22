Jamie Martin fires hat-trick as US Portsmouth maintain remarkable goalscoring run in cross-city derby success

US Portsmouth maintained their incredible record of firing six goals in every Hampshire League Division 3 match this season when they won the cross-city derby with Portsmouth 2nds.

After wins against Salisbury 2nds (6-0), Aldershot & Farnham 2nds (6-1) and Gosport (6-1), table-topping US recorded a 6-3 triumph at the Victory Stadium.

The result was tough on Dan Brettell, who took his tally to seven in two matches with all three of Portsmouth’s consolations.

Brettell’s first two goals came in the first half, which despite some fine saves from visiting keeper Ed Smyth ended with US 4-2 up and on course for another victory.

After Portsmouth’s Harry Hellyer had seen a solo goal ruled out, Brettall completed his treble with the first strike of the second period - a penalty - but US completed their latest half-dozen haul by scoring two goals from penalty corners in the last five minutes.

US boasted their own hat-trick hero in Jamie Martin while Michael Pugh followed up his four-goal blast against Gosport with a brace. Ryan Carey also scored.

Martin was the third US player to score a league hat-trick in four games - Elliott Ferrett having netted three times in the season-opener against Salisbury.

Portsmouth’s man of the match award went to Ben Lawford.

Got a sports story for The News? If so, please email words and pictures (jpeg images only) to sport@thenews.co.uk, or contact head of community sport Simon Carter on 02392 622141.