Jamie Wilson ends eight-year quest for Cuestars glory... Chloe White exceeds expectations

Jamie Wilson's eight-year quest for a Cuestars winner’s trophy has finally ended.

The 16-year-old, from Havant, revealed it was a 'shock to the system' after breaking his duck in south London.

He scooped the trophy in style in the fourth leg of the under-21 gold tour at Frames Sports Bar, Coulsdon.

It was his 83rd ranking event across four different Cuestars circuits.

Intelligent snooker helped Wilson take the opening frame of the final against former rankings champion Bradley Cowdroy (Bournemouth) on one of the club’s professional standard Star tables.

The talented teenager had often let slip a lead in his five previous finals, but not this time.

Given a second bite of the cherry in the next frame, he compiled a match-winning 72 break to collect the £100 prize money.

Wilson had always believed the win would eventually come but was visibly taken aback at the enormity of what he had achieved.

He said: ‘I’m absolutely over the moon.

‘I’m so happy about it.

‘It’s quite a shock to the system to actually win one.’

Reflecting on his break of 72, the England international, who practises on his own Star table at Waterlooville Sports Bar, added: ‘I was focused, I was relaxed and I was in my comfort zone.’

Wilson’s World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley witnessed the champagne moment.

He said: ‘I’m obviously delighted for Jamie and his parents, Steve and Suzy.

‘They have all worked so hard for this.

‘But what impressed me the most was the calm and professional way he went about making the 72 break.

‘Nothing was rushed, nothing was hit too hard.

‘It wasn’t someone trying to make a big break.

‘It was someone trying to win a snooker match.’

Earlier, Wilson lost 2-0 to Cowdroy in the group stages before edging a titanic quarter-final 2-1 against Elliott Weston.

He then overcame defending champion Oliver Sykes 2-1 in the last four.

Wilson made his Cuestars debut in Salisbury in October 2011 at the age of seven.

Meanwhile, the consistent Samuel Laxton is third in the silver rankings after a third successive semi-final appearance.

He lost 2-0 to tournament winner and rankings leader Lee Whaley.

Owen Jenkins and Will Forster both exited at the quarter-final stage.

Daniel Walter is third in the bronze rankings after a third semi-final appearance of the season.

He lost 2-0 to the eventual tournament winner Harry Wyatt.

Three cueists from the region qualified from their groups but went out in the last-eight.

Ryan Wilson, in his first knockout match, lost 2-0 to Walter.

Ryan Kneller was defeated 2-0 by Caden Read.

And Aaron Wilson’s run was ended in a 2-0 defeat by Wyatt.

There were group stage exits for gold player Chloe White, silver player Callum White and bronze players Tyler Mack, George Laxton and Sam Walter.

Chandlers Ford Snooker Club will hosts the fifth legs of 10 on Sunday, January 5.

For more information about the event sponsors and Frames Sports Bar visit www.framessportsbar.co.uk or Mr Gold on js.gold@hotmail.co.uk or ring 07930 355677.

n Chloe White exceeded her expectations at the Eden Women’s Masters at Frames Sports Bar, Coulsdon.

The 18-year-old, from Havant, eventually went out in a close 3-1 last-16 defeat to world number five Laura Evans of Wales.

Earlier in the group stages, White beat Leeds-based Elizabeth Black 2-0 and African Games women’s champion, Moroccan Yousra Matine, 2-1.

White missed a 'sitter' of a final black for a 2-0 victory over world number seven Suzie Opacic – and eventually lost 2-1.

In the under-21 event, the world number 24 lost 2-0 in the semi-finals to Thailand star Nutcharut Wongharuthai, who is the only woman to have made a maximum 147 break.

White, featured on BBC South Today prior to the event, said: 'Overall, I am very happy with how I performed.'